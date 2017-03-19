Ebby Halliday Realtors | February Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Arlington and Mansfield offices and Sales Manager Suzanne McCabe are proud to announce the top producers and recognized agents for the month of February. Shown in the photo are: front row, left to right-Dorothy Howard, Linda Magazzine, Patt Klemmer, and Rekha McGee; back row, left to right- Suzanne Key, Kristina Anderson, Billie Redden, Michael Cunningham, Debbie Kerschen and Sundee Hinchliff. Not pictured: Kathy Lakatta, Linda Montenegro, Jana Jackson-Hurta, Charity Thomson, Nicky Austin and Julie Owens..
The top producing individual was Debbie Kerschen and the top producing group was the Magazzine Cunningham Group. Recognized for the most new listing units for February were Julie Owens and The Kristina Anderson Group. The most closed units were attained by Debbie Kerschen, Kathy Lakatta and The Magazzine Cunningham Group.
The top 10 individual agents for February were Debbie Kerschen, Kathy Lakatta, Rekha McGee, Suzanne Key, Dorothy Howard, Jana Jackson-Hurta, Charity Thomson, Patt Klemmer, Sundee Hinchliffe and Billie Redden. The top groups recognized were The Magazzine Cunningham Group, The Cheryl-Linda Team, and The Austin Group.
“These agents are all to be commended for their hard work and professionalism”, said McCabe. In today’s real estate environment there are many choices in both companies and agent representatives. Ebby Halliday sales agents are held to the highest standards and to three principals of our founding namesake: service to the client, service to the industry and service to the community.
To contact associates about listing a home or to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
