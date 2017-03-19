Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Top Producer

Jamie Adams achieved over $30 million in residential property and land sales from his Centerfield Office Suite at Globe Life Ballpark in Arlington. Recognized as a 2016 Top Individual Producer at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the company said Adams has consistently raised the bar since his real estate career began over three decades ago.
A West Texas native, Adams has spent a lifetime embodying the spirit of Texas through his pioneering entrepreneurial drive, negotiating on behalf of others, and carving a path of success from very humble beginnings on the cotton fields of the Texas panhandle.
“My success comes from my loyal clientele, past clients and referrals that continue to bring me new business each year,” said Adams. In 2016, his business grew by nearly seven percent year-over-year thanks to several noteworthy transactions, including the representation of the city of Cleburne on a $9,000,000 land deal that encompassed a Minor League Baseball Park and the development of the Chisholm Trail Parkway toll road.
“Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain and Director of Development Dan O’Leary were great to work with. We had four parcels of land to purchase and they were very supportive and appreciative of the confidentiality and the work that we did in order to get this transaction closed,” Adams explained.
Adams attributes the strength of the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty brand, its first class marketing and support staff, and industry-wide reputation for taking his business to the next level each year. Known simply for “going the extra mile,” Jamie Adams is a respected agent whose top priority is to serve clients with dignity, discretion and superior personalized service.
