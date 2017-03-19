Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

Barbara Wallis and Ebby Halliday Real Estate Southlake office are pleased to present the immaculate home at 300 Darlington Trail in the Creekwood subdivision. The beautifully appointed home built by Cal Atlantic is located on a corner lot. The single story home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, two dining areas and a large living area plus an oversized three-car garage. There is extensive ceramic tile flooring for easy maintenance.
Upon entering the home, the room to the right can be utilized as a study or additional living area. The formal dining room has a large window with ample natural light.
Once in the heart of the home, the open concept kitchen features beautiful 42-inch cabinets, an eating area with a planning desk, plus a large family room area for ease in entertaining. There are lovely granite counters, a gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a large island which can accommodate extra seating.
Two bedrooms are located on one side of the kitchen area while the master suite is split from the secondary bedrooms for additional privacy. There is a garden tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. A wall of windows overlooks the lovely backyard area. Extended flagstone is featured on the patio for enjoying the sunsets. Areas of the patio are both covered and open. Behind the property is a greenbelt area and walking trails.
The home is located close to the community pool, playground, and hike and bike trails. There are also catch-and-release fishing ponds located within the community. The home is conveniently located close to schools and abundance of shopping in the Alliance area. It is being offered at $249,900. For more information or to view the home, call Barbara Wallis at 817-691-3344.
