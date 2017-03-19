Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Located just minutes west of downtown Fort Worth sits a Texas-Tuscan estate at 14445 White Settlement Road, on 28-acres with commanding views of rolling hills and breathtaking countryside.
Upon passing through the iron entry gate, a quaint drive leads to the magnificent home. Superbly crafted with an all stone exterior, beautiful barrel-tile roof and charming porte-cochere, the home exudes timeless architectural appeal.
The interior of the home features a grand family room with soaring cathedral ceilings of rustic, wood beam trusses, gleaming hand-scraped hardwood floors and a massive stone fireplace.
The well designed and spacious kitchen has gorgeous granite counters, a copper farm sink, commercial grade eight-burner cooktop, a built-in refrigerator and stainless double ovens. A cozy stone fireplace in the kitchen offers ambiance.
The luxurious master and master bath are located on the main floor, as well as a study that is conveniently located close to the master. There is also a guest suite on the main floor, a clever mud room and a computer work station.
Three additional bedrooms are located on the second floor, as well as a spacious game room with wet bar area. Off of the game room, is a balcony overlooking the pool and spa with an incredible view as the backdrop.
The acreage is well manicured with a pond and separate paddocks and fencing suitable for horses or livestock.
The home is located in the Aledo School District and is priced $1,390,000.
Contact Williams Trew agents Rees Atkins and Piper Pardue at Williamstrew.com for more information or call Piper at 817-269-8735.
