Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The immaculate home at 620 Belle Place is located in the peaceful Country Club Heights neighborhood, where residents enjoy evening strolls and brisk morning runs yet the excitement of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, West Seventh Street and downtown are just minutes away.
Created for relaxed living and easy entertaining, the traditionally-styled home features a foyer that opens to light-filled spaces that include a living room with a cozy fireplace and adjoining formal dining area, all with wood floors. The kitchen has granite counters, two-year-old stainless appliances, and French doors that open to a charming arbor-covered patio with water feature. An office and half-bath complete the first floor.
Upstairs, a landing offers bonus space leading to all three bedrooms and the second bath. The large master suite has a sitting area and large bath with two walk-in closets, a separate glass shower, garden tub and double vanities. The utility room is also conveniently located off the bonus space.
Added amenities include a radiant barrier and additional insulation, granite counters in all the baths, and a small side yard that could have grass instead of brick pavers for a pet.
The home is offered at $397,985. For a private showing, call Sandie Conner of Virginia Cook, Realtors at 817-919-7037 or email sconner@virginiacook.com. For additional information visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13543215-620-belle-place-fort-worth-tx-76107.
Comments