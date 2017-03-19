Helen Painter Group Realtors | Azle

The stunning home at 443 Younger Ranch Road, tucked behind a natural fence of trees, sits on almost five-acres of open land. Built in 2015, the home has three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, an office, two living rooms, and two dining areas.
The home provides generous amounts of space for large gatherings. The kitchen has a wonderful view of the back yard and contains gorgeous custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is complete with a large walk-in closet, a private fireplace, and a wonderful garden tub.
Storage needs are met with built-in cabinets and shelves that line the large utility room, along with the spacious garage, storage shed, and barn.
The back yard is ornamented with a fabulous, temperature-controlled pool and hot tub, surrounded by Bluetooth speakers and programmable, lighted fountains.
Offered for sale by Amy DeForest of The Helen Painter Group, Realtors for $579,000. For a private showing, contact DeForest at 817-602-1708.
