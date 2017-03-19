Williams Trew | New location in Aledo

Williams Trew announces the expansion of their offices to include the newest location at 405 FM 1187 South, Suite 400 in Aledo. The high-profile location is scheduled to open Summer 2017 and is centrally located across from Vandagriff Elementary and Aledo Middle Schools and is easily accessed from all parts of the Aledo area.
“This office will offer a superior location and is a statement of our commitment to serving Parker County and the surrounding area for many years to come,” said Ron Bergert, chief financial officer of the Ebby Halliday Companies, of which Williams Trew is a proud member.
The 2,500-square-foot-office will offer a highly visible location with the latest in technology, as a place associates and clients may meet to discuss residential real estate needs. “We are assisting clients with one of the most expensive and important transactions of their lifetime,” said Williams Trew Market Area Manager Elizabeth McCoy. “It is important that we utilize all of the resources we have at our disposal so we can provide the absolute best experience for our clients.”
In addition to the current number of Williams Trew agents that specialize in Parker County, the company has added Rees Atkins, Piper Reese Pardue, Sabrina Coates, Jennifer Neel and Greg Tart to the Aledo team.
Williams Trew was founded in 2000 and is one of Fort Worth’s leading residential real estate brokerage firms. After the purchase by Ebby Halliday Realtors in December 2014, Williams Trew has grown to over 100 agents, four locations and is proud to be a part of the number one brokerage in North Texas.
Comments