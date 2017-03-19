Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southwest Arlington

Ebby Halliday Realtors and Julie DeMott are proud to present the custom built home at 5906 St. Ives Court, listed for $439,900. Built by Ed French Custom Homes in 2004, the home features an engineered foundation and is about 3,524 square-feet.
Located within a gated community, the homeowners’ association offers front- and back-yard maintenance. The curb appeal is stunning, from the red brick and stone accent architecture to the precisely manicured lawn and landscaping.
Through the oversized foyer, visitors notice extensive crown molding and millwork throughout, solid core doors, and hand scraped hardwoods. Other highlights include Italian slate floors, new plush carpet in bedrooms and a grand media room.
The study features a stately built-in desk, shelves and cabinetry. The beautiful formal dining room has more crown molding and chair rail accents beside a wall of windows overlooking the back yard.
The gourmet island kitchen has granite counter tops with marble backsplash, abundant cabinetry, two convection ovens, a five-burner gas cooktop, microwave, wine fridge and pantry.
The living area showcases a two-story ceiling, gas-log fireplace, surround sound wiring and built-in entertainment center to accommodate a big screen television.
The spacious downstairs master suite has coffered ceilings and crown, double sinks, granite counters, a walk-in shower and garden tub, and a large walk-in closet with built-in armoire.
On the second level, the media room offers theater seating, projector, 135-inch screen, remote control blinds and curtain, and a wet bar. Two secondary bedrooms and two bathrooms are also situated upstairs along with a walk-out attic.
The backyard retreat has a saltwater pool, waterfall, tropical palm trees and two pergolas. Adjacent to the utility room is a separate storm blocker tornado/safe room. Visit 5906stives.ebby.com for a slide show presentation.
