Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Spring into Equinox

North Texas might not get much snow, but that doesn’t mean we’re not ready for the drab winter to be over. With Daylight Saving Time and St. Patrick’s Day, there is so much to celebrate during longer afternoons and leisurely twilit evenings in the seasons ahead.
Nothing compares to enjoying the breeze and soaking up Vitamin D with friends and family in a gorgeous back yard equipped for outdoor living. From shaded patios to fireplaces and swimming pools, the Tarrant County homes listed below showcase the most luxurious amenities when it comes to outdoor living. To see more extraordinary homes across the Metroplex, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Steps from River Crest Country Club, 1108 Pebble Creek Road is an exquisite Mediterranean estate with fantastic outdoor living spaces that include a kitchen, cascading water feature, and fire pit. Nestled within the treetops, this house has gorgeous views from every bedroom, stunning interior design, commercial-grade appliances and a wine room. Listed by John Zimmerman for $6,999,999.
Situated among rolling hills, sparkling lakes and statuesque Post Oak trees, the five-bedroom Vaquero Club home at 1859 Post Oak Place has everything—including six fireplaces, a movie room, a covered outdoor living area, and a dreamlike pool. Heaven on earth! Listed by Harrison Polsky for $2,850,000.
The custom home at 8433 Meadowbrook Drive in East Fort Worth is truly one-of-a-kind. As you enter, floor-to-ceiling windows in the formal living room allow you to enjoy the view of the gorgeous pool and serene two-acre lot. To top it off, the separate master bedroom features an attached work-out room with a built-in sauna. Listed by Jamie Adams and Kelsi Couture for $1,595,000.
