Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Located atop the 75-unit South Tower in The Watermere at Southlake is 301 Watermere, unit 403, a luxury condominium for adults 55 and older, priced $298,500.
The two-bedroom, two and one-half bath, 1,328 square-foot home is located on the fourth floor. The unique property includes $40,000 in extras, such as an assigned, gated garage parking spot, one covered, assigned carport, and two indoor storage units just steps away from the front door. When entering the unit, visitors are greeting by a stylish, finished-out space that is abundant with natural light.
The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops and gently used stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a built-in granite topped computer alcove and spacious laundry. The laundry area is large and will accommodate a full-size washer and dryer.
The kitchen opens to a beautiful, comfortable living space with fan and trayed ceiling. The spacious private balcony offers a gorgeous view of the three miles of walking trails, parks, lakes, fountains along with the North Texas view.
The balcony has ample room for seating as well as some potted plants.
Just off the living area is the bright and spacious master suite. The ensuite offers a large glass and tiled shower and separate large jetted tub. The master closet is finished out with a closet organizational system with built-in drawers and hanging space.
On the opposite side of the living area is the second bedroom, equally as bright with a full bath ensuite and walk-in closet.
The 35,000 square-foot clubhouse has many amenities including a formal dining room with a constantly changing gourmet menu, lounge, and bistro for brunch and cookouts. Other amenities include a courtyard terrace, fitness and yoga center, indoors heated pool and hot tub, theater/media room, arts and crafts room, and a billiards/card/game room. There is a library and free Wi-Fi computers, along with events and activities. A ballroom is available for private engagements.
Golf privileges at nearby Sky Creek Ranch golf club are available along with transportation services, an emergency response system, housekeeping, linens service and window cleaning.
Contact Cyndi Lawson at 682-367-8077 for a personal tour of the clubhouse and unit.
