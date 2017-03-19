Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

Stunning beauty and sophistication can be found in the home at 1708 Bent Tree Court, situated in Granbury’s Bentwater neighborhood, 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth. Beautifully landscaped, the home has exceptional curb appeal and splendid views of beautiful Lake Granbury and Comanche Peak.
Inside, the home features incredible design and luxurious upgrades. The large living and dining area features large French doors looking out to the veranda. The beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace complement the room and the high ceilings and recessed lighting allow for a very open feel.
The French country kitchen has cathedral ceilings, large windows, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and a large island. The kitchen opens up to a large den area with its own private stone fireplace.
The home’s master suite features a large master bathroom, oversized grotto shower, built-in cabinets and drawers, a large double vanity and a garden tub.
The home boasts four large bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two-half bathrooms and over 4,800 square-feet of living space.
Just outside the rear of the home is a large porch and deck balcony, both with massive views. The exterior of the home features beautiful lush gardens and a large sloping yard with custom rock work and great trees. The home is priced $549,500.
Call Knieper Real Estate to set up a private showing at 817-219-0456 or visit www.KnieperTeam.com for more information.
