Ebby Halliday Realtors | Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Natalie Winchester and the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors introduce the home at 325 Brazil Drive, located in a Hurst subdivision that has no mandatory homeowners’ association, but situated within the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District. The home is traditional in style inside and out. For instance, the whole surround exterior is all brick with no siding. Large deciduous trees engulf the front, shading the property during hot summer months and exposing sunlight during the winter season. A long-extended side driveway provides additional off-street parking with a rear-entry garage.
The spacious home has a four-bedroom floorplan with two dining areas, three full living areas and a separate office with glass pane French doors. The master bedroom is downstairs. There are three full baths, one being a Jack-and-Jill with double sinks. There’s also a half-bath for downstairs guests.
The home’s flooring, fixtures, master bath and paint have been updated with light flooding each room. The bright white kitchen has an adjoining coffee-wet bar station that are open to a breakfast bar, breakfast room, and a large informal living room. Each room has the same secluded backyard view.
Since the home is tucked immediately behind a dead-zone commercial perimeter, the property is quiet and private. Owners would reap the benefits of the home’s proximity to D/FW International Airport and an expanding Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Nearby highway arteries feed in every direction, yet cozy neighboring suburban amenities are seemingly limitless.
Visit www.nataliewinchester.ebby.com, call Wincester at 817-304-8728 or email nataliewinchester@ebby.com for additional information. The home will be open Sunday, March 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.
