Williams Trew | Downtown Fort Worth

Debbie Hunn and the Urban Group at Williams Trew are pleased to present the fabulous two-story penthouse at 500 Throckmorton Street, unit 3602. The penthouse sits atop the Tower on the 36th and 37th floors in downtown Fort Worth, featuring over 5,500 square-feet of fine luxury living.
The entrance of the penthouse is spectacular with ornate iron and copper work on the intricate curved staircase coupled with designer lighting that graces the entry of the home. Herringbone wood floors and Venetian plaster walls, and a cast stone fireplace enhance the design of the spacious open living and dining room area.
Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the penthouse offer panoramic views of the sky and city from virtually every room in the residence.
The high-end custom kitchen area features a delightful adjoining breakfast/morning room with a cast stone fireplace and butler’s pantry. The kitchen area is complete with a name brand gas range, copper pot rack over a rough cut black granite island counter, copper sinks, wine fridge, walk-in pantry and built-in refrigerator and freezer. The home is complete with a smart home system, regulating everything from controlling temperatures, lighting, media systems to closing drapes and window coverings throughout the home from a keypad or a smartphone.
The expansive master suite on the first floor features high ceilings, and a cylinder airlift to the upper level library and office area of the suite. The large master bath with marble tile floors and onyx counter tops features a steam shower, jetted soaking tub, designer lighting and a walk-in custom closet. The library/office area offers abundant bookshelves, rich wood paneling, walk-in closet, half bath and a gas log fireplace overlooking the city.
The upstairs features two additional bedrooms, large elegant bath and second living/media room. Each bedroom is custom designed with silk and suede wallcoverings, designer shades and walk-in closets. The media/living area overlooks the downstairs morning room and has a great view of the city also.
The penthouse is priced $3,800,000. For more information or an appointment for a private viewing, call Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659, Karen at 817-229-0932 or Alana at 682-321-3121. To view online, visit www.TowerPenthouse.com.
Comments