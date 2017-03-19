Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

Real Estate

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the home at 7009 Shinnecock Hills Drive located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community.

The gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired home is nestled comfortably on a wooded lot of stately cypress trees and adorned with graceful trumpet vines. With about 3,850 square-feet, the home offers four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, and two living areas. The beautifully landscaped walkway guides visitors to an inviting gated courtyard entry.

Upon entering, a meticulously designed decorative iron staircase and lovely Saltillo tiled floors lead into the heart of the home.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, a gas cooktop, double oven, built-in refrigerator, convection oven, and butler’s pantry.

The kitchen seamlessly joins with a spacious breakfast room and comfortable living room offering amazing views from a wall of windows. An arch opening separates the living room from the formal dining room of where an Old-World style chandelier hangs.

The first-floor master is an inviting retreat with a crackling fireplace, cozy sitting area, and access to the patio. The attached master bathroom features dual vanities, decorative lighting, a separate shower, and jetted tub. A study and mud room are also located on the first floor.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a large living area with access to an expansive balcony overlooking the tranquil back yard and sparkling pool.

Outside features a breathtaking loggias, sprawling patio, refreshing swimming pool and spa, elaborate landscaping, and an outdoor kitchen great for al fresco dining.

For a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.luxuryfortworthhomes.com for more information.

