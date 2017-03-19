Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the home at 7009 Shinnecock Hills Drive located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community.
The gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired home is nestled comfortably on a wooded lot of stately cypress trees and adorned with graceful trumpet vines. With about 3,850 square-feet, the home offers four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, and two living areas. The beautifully landscaped walkway guides visitors to an inviting gated courtyard entry.
Upon entering, a meticulously designed decorative iron staircase and lovely Saltillo tiled floors lead into the heart of the home.
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counters, a gas cooktop, double oven, built-in refrigerator, convection oven, and butler’s pantry.
The kitchen seamlessly joins with a spacious breakfast room and comfortable living room offering amazing views from a wall of windows. An arch opening separates the living room from the formal dining room of where an Old-World style chandelier hangs.
The first-floor master is an inviting retreat with a crackling fireplace, cozy sitting area, and access to the patio. The attached master bathroom features dual vanities, decorative lighting, a separate shower, and jetted tub. A study and mud room are also located on the first floor.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a large living area with access to an expansive balcony overlooking the tranquil back yard and sparkling pool.
Outside features a breathtaking loggias, sprawling patio, refreshing swimming pool and spa, elaborate landscaping, and an outdoor kitchen great for al fresco dining.
