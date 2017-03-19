Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Fort Worth

As many times as a home is described as a “work of art”, few come as close as the masterpiece at 3849 Riverhills View Drive. Nestled on over a half-acre in Fort Worth, the home marries the natural world with stunning architecture thanks to the talents of architect David Stanford of Hahnfield Hoffer Stanford.
Featured in the 2016 AIA Tour of Homes, the 4,574 square-foot contemporary home in the Riverhills neighborhood has a modern exterior crafted from rusted corten steel, brick, limestone and cedar sets the tone. Inside, large windows and glass walls frame the natural world and supply beautiful light.
The interior spaces continue the home’s distinctive style with exposed duct, polished cement floors, white walls and neutral ceramic tile. The carefully selected materials combine to create an unmistakable museum-like quality and provide the perfect backdrop for any art collection.
An open and airy living room offers expansive views and soaring ceilings. Just beyond the living room, an office provides space for productivity and includes a staircase and loft area. A tall double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the kitchen and dining area.
In the kitchen, custom maple cabinetry, subway tile and stainless steel appliances complement each other. The kitchen opens to the dining room and its streamlined elegance for effortless entertaining.
Secluded in its own wing, the master suite is wrapped in picturesque views from large windows. The master bath includes dual sinks, a roomy walk-in shower and separate tub. Additional bedrooms on another wing of the home ensure privacy for homeowners and guests alike. In total, the home offers three bedrooms and three baths.
The natural surroundings of the home are elevated by a sparkling saltwater pool, courtyard and lush landscaping. The location is convenient to Tanglewood elementary and the newest developments in luxury shopping and dining.
The home is listed by Melanie Dotzour for $1,369,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments