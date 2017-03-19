Ebby Halliday Realtors | Lake Arlington

Phenomenal views and the luxury of laid back waterfront living awaits at the Lake Arlington estate located at 2340 Perkins Road, conveniently located between I-20 and I-30 on about 3.792-acres. The resort-like home features breathtaking views and a private boat dock and lift.
The home, complete with an abundance of natural light enhanced by custom window coverings and plantation shutters, boasts vaulted ceilings and three wood-burning fireplaces. Beautiful wood flooring is found throughout, while six bedrooms and seven baths provide generous accommodations. The master retreat features a comfortable sitting area and fireplace, jetted tub, linen closet and separate showers featuring luxurious shower head sprays.
The spacious updated kitchen features a new high-end built-in refrigerator and freezer, gas range, convection oven and a double oven. Guests can visit at the breakfast bar while a meal is prepared at the spacious island kitchen with ample counter space. Each of the five living areas are complete with surround sound and flat screen wiring. The dry bar can be stocked with favorite beverages. Outside, covered porches provide additional space to gather. And finally, the basement offers yet one more area for enjoyment with black and white checkered tile floors and sufficient space.
A security system and security lighting is situated on the entirety of the property. A private well system affords a well-groomed lawn and luxurious landscape. Roof top solar panels provide efficient energy year round and ample covered parking accommodates up to 10 vehicles.
The home is offered at $1,599,900. Visit 2340Perkins.ebby.com for more information. To tour the home, call Joel Arredondo with Ebby Halliday Realtors at 682-465-5591.
Comments