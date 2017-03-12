Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | In time for spring

Serious buyers are taking advantage of the busy spring market to find just the right home in the right neighborhood. From Bluffview to Preston Hollow to the Park Cities and beyond, buyers are looking to established neighborhoods for well-kept homes and convenient locations.
The beautiful stucco façade, tile roof, expansive front yard and water feature outside 2443 Medford Court are features of the stunning 1928 Mediterranean home on a corner lot in Park Hill. The interior has original pegged hardwood floors in the living area, a phone booth, stained glass and clay tiles throughout, as well as gorgeous vaulted cathedral ceilings, brick accented walls and intricate ceramic tile. It is listed by John Zimmerman for $1,699,000.
Set on a private, one acre cul-de-sac lot in Southlake’s Laurelwood Park is 1802 Lantana Court, a beautiful custom stone and brick home. The bright and open layout includes a gourmet kitchen, gorgeous hardwood floors, dual staircases, four fireplaces and six oversized bedroom suites. Enjoy outdoor entertaining at its finest with two covered outdoor living areas, a built-in grill area, extensive landscaping, a saltwater diving pool and professional night-lighting. The home is listed by Nancy Dennis for $1,595,000.
Fish, swim, enjoy a movie, read, dine and relax at 1200 E Dove Road in Southlake. Guests and family will enjoy the room to roam on the private acre. The resort-style pool has an extended play shelf which is great for a relaxing afternoon in the lounge chair or a safe haven for young swimmers. In the heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, featuring today’s colors and textures. The home is listed by Carol Russo for $824,900.
