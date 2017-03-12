Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The approximately 3,005 square-foot home at 1325 Preston Trail has fantastic curb appeal, an amazing location and comfortable living space. The two-story home is located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, minutes away from the Lake Granbury Medical Center, so it could appeal to anyone involved in the medical field.
With a beautifully landscaped lawn and private fenced back yard, the home boasts four large bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an oversized master suite, and high ceilings throughout the downstairs. The home has high-end finishes, including crown moldings, granite counters, upgraded windows, wood floors, and a great floorplan allowing for optimal flow for entertaining.
Other features include a separate study, private formal dining room and gourmet chef’s kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and a wonderful working island with sink and raised breakfast bar.
The master suite has a private balcony looking out to the back yard, and a beautiful en suite bath with marble floors, large garden tub, dual vanities, and a separate shower.
The back porches both feature stone floors, ceiling fans and stone columns adding great ambiance. Ideally situated on one of the larger lots in the garden home community, owners enjoy more room without the worries of maintaining a large lawn.
The home is priced at $319,000. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour, or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
Comments