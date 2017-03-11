Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The lovely home at 3709 Echo Trail in Overton Park is situated on a beautiful bluff lot. It offers five bedrooms, three and one-half baths and two living areas all on one floor.
A large open kitchen, breakfast and family room are updated. The kitchen has a custom farm sink, built-in refrigerator, double ovens and working island. It opens to the family room that has a wall of windows showcasing the back yard. Along with a pool, two covered patios and the custom fire pit that create the outdoor living area, the large back yard features beautiful trees and ample privacy.
There are split bedroom suites with generous rooms on each side of the home. The master bedroom has French doors opening to the courtyard, fire pit and pool area for privacy. Completing the master suite is an updated jetted tub, walk-in shower and his-and-her vanities. A second bath that serves two bedrooms has a jetted tub, separate shower and double vanity as well.
Off the kitchen side of the home are two more bedrooms, a full bath and study area that open to a private courtyard. There is a large formal dining room, finished room with bath and kitchen area above garage for game room/guest quarters. Call Peggy Douglas with Williams Trew at 817-733-7307 for a private tour. The home is offered at $849,000.
