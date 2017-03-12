Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Wildcatter Ranch

Wildcatter Ranch at 6062 S. Hwy 16 S. is within reach is etched into the North Texas countryside just 90 miles northwest of Fort Worth. The property also presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in the shape of a fully operational 1,484-acre legacy ranch. The property combines western-themed cabin suites and upscale amenities, and permanently unobstructed views of the Brazos River and North Texas Hill Country.
The Wildcatter Ranch has a rich reputation—given its extensive history chronicled in Lonesome Dove and dramatized in The Sons of Katie Elder, and as the subject of media coverage by high-profile publications like the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and USA Today. It draws international attention and has attracted guests from Britain to the Netherlands and all corners of the United States.
The Wildcatter Ranch’s personal accommodations—a 15,436-square-foot main house—are unparalleled, while its 16 cabins and 16-room hotel provide the perfect location to welcome friends and family, hold conferences and corporate retreats and host weddings, honeymoons, parties, reunions and vacations. The 25,000-square-foot restaurant delights palettes with authentic Texan cuisine, while the two horse barns promise a wide range of active entertainment. Recreation options include horseback riding, spending time at the archery range or clay shooting range, world-class fishing, winding down in the hot tub or therapeutic spa, exploring the 25 miles of hiking and biking trails or discovering Fort Belknap history.
The Wildcatter Ranch has a fabled past. As a turnkey property, it is listed by Michael Crain for $14,975,000.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
