Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | January top sales associates

Joanne Justice, branch manager of the Arlington office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, recently announced the January top sales associates. “These sales associates are consistent in their production and leadership abilities in the real estate community,” said Justice. “Coldwell Banker is known worldwide for attracting some of the best agents in the business.”
The top sales associates included: Tom Rusher, Ellen Batchelor, Pam Bookout, Judy Hearn, Nora Tseung, Jessie Douglas, Jerold Smith, Debbie Minardi. “I just can’t say enough about our agents,” Justice said. “They are all valued team members and deserve special recognition for their efforts last month.”
Pam Bookout was recognized as the Top Individual Listing Agent. “Pam had a tremendous month,” Justice said. “With her total commitment to real estate coupled with her many years of experience, those looking to buy or sell a home will find she is dedicated and capable of providing this level of exemplary service.”
“These outstanding agents continue to exceed the goals and expectations they place on themselves each month and their production increases through their tenacity and perseverance,” Justice said. “Our agents are dedicated to their profession and strongly believe in customer satisfaction.”
Comments