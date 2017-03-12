Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Downtown Fort Worth

Wendy LaBorde and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage proudly present 910 Houston Street, unit 702 of the Houston Place Lofts, located at the corner of Houston and 9th Street in the heart of downtown Fort Worth.
Houston Place Lofts is located minutes away from Sundance Square, the Convention Center, the Water Gardens, Bass Hall, TRE stations, dining, shopping and nightlife. The building, originally constructed as a bank in 1906, was converted into a 34-unit boutique condominium community filled with architectural charm in 2005. The unit is a one-bedroom, one-bath condo, providing ample storage space, an open floor plan, beautiful views and an office/library that could be converted into a second bedroom or additional living area. Because of the configuration of the floor plans, there are many options for how to use the space.
One of the bonuses of the unit is two deeded parking spaces on the same level as the condo.
The condo also includes a storage unit in the basement for seasonal decorations, bikes, luggage or other items, leaving ample room for the necessities in the living space.
For a private showing, call or text LaBorde at 817-851-7536. Send email inquiries to wendy.laborde@cbdfw.com.
