Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The stately home at 1945 Rockridge Terrace, priced at $1,050,000, was built with extraordinary craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Situated on a quiet street, the home welcomes visitors with its massive front porch running the length of the house. The living areas downstairs are spacious yet intimate.
The four ample-sized bedrooms each connect to a full bathroom. There are two-half bathrooms downstairs, large closets, numerous cabinets and storage areas throughout the home, in addition to a corner study.
The three-car garage and large storerooms beside it complete the domain. For sale for the first time, the home was designed and built by the owner’s meticulous father who inspected every step of the construction process to ensure satisfaction.
From the center cut hard wood floors beneath the pristine carpet to the dental crown moulding, no detail was overlooked.
The home is offered exclusively by Amy Brown and Helen Painter Group Realtors. For a private tour, call Brown at 817-925-6543.
