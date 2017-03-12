Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | 2016 top producers

A strong Fort Worth-Dallas market and a deep bench of more than 480 expert agents paved the way for Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty to complete 3,429 transactions and $3,244,114,241 in gross sales in 2016. President and CEO Robbie Briggs attributed the growth to extraordinary professionals who have helped the firm achieve such marked success.
Awards for the 2016 top producers were given out at the brokerage’s annual recognition event last week with the theme “A View from the Top.” Briggs reports they had the highest average sold price in Dallas County last year and was number one in sales above $1 million as well as above $2 million.
Leading the Tarrant County award recipients was the John Zimmerman Team, named the Top Producing Team in Fort Worth with over $125 million. The second highest team award went to the Jeff Watson Group in Southlake.
Top Individual Producer awards went to Jamie Adams in the Ballpark followed by Carley Moore in Fort Worth and Carol Russo in Southlake.
The Burgher-Ray Ranch Team was recognized as the Top Producing Team in the brokerage’s Ranch and Land Division. The division’s Individual Top Producer was Bernard Uechtritz, who in 2016 also had the top sale in the history of the Sotheby’s International Realty network.
The firm’s leadership position in the North Texas housing market comes, in part, from developing and recruiting talent that produces more per agent over $1 million than any other brokerage. They attribute their cutting-edge marketing strategies, strong local and global reach and superior customer experience for solidifying the brand as the top-producing luxury real estate firm in Dallas-Fort Worth.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information see briggsfreeman.com.
Comments