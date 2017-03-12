Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Located just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the gorgeous mainbody waterfront home at 2031 Cordova sits high on a hill overlooking beautiful Lake Granbury. The home boasts an open concept, high ceilings, large windows and custom wood floors. The wide open living room is great for entertaining and the views out the back are beautiful.
The gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, a large working island, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is a large breakfast area with room for a full size dining table as well as another separate formal dining room with great light and custom fixtures. The home also features a large laundry room, large study, private gym, four oversized bedrooms and five and one-half large bathrooms.
The master features large windows overlooking the lake and a one-of-a-kind master bath with a large tub, shower, dual vanities, ample light and a very spacious master closet. A large deck stretches the entire back of the home and includes a large screened porch.
Outside, a large custom pool and spa is surrounded by a substantial patio area, as well as a covered cabana and outdoor kitchen.
The home sits on over 4-acres of property. A driveway leads down the hill to a large ballet studio near the water’s edge with a covered patio and its own private bathroom. At water’s edge is a private boat dock with room for lake toys.
The home also features include a private full basketball court, fully landscaped grounds with a sprinkler system, an extra-large bonus lot, built-in wine cooler, and a gas starter wood burning fire place.
It is priced $1,100,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com for more information.
