Williams Trew | Mira Vista

The home at 6957 Laurel Valley Drive is located in the quiet golf course community of Mira Vista in southwest Fort Worth. The home is located on a stunning park-like property located on the Clear Fork of the Trinity River. Custom built with 6,563 square-feet, the residence has four bedrooms, four-full bath and two-half baths, three living areas and offers seamless flow. Features include a downstairs master suite with fully equipped kitchenette, screened-in porch, his-and-her closets and vanities.
Additionally on the other wing of the home is a downstairs guest suite. Upstairs are two bedrooms, two baths, a game room, and office with balcony overlooking the river.
The kitchen features a wet bar, gas cooking, butler’s pantry and two dishwashers. Other features include designer lighting, neutral colors, mahogany cabinetry, two fireplaces, walk-in storage, many built-ins, a three-car garage and a tornado shelter room.
The outdoor living space has a grilling facility. The private patios capitalize on the sounds of the river and natural treed setting. Multiple custom water features and commissioned works of art remain on property. The gorgeous landscaping offers much privacy with a location at the end of the cul-de-sac.
The home is offered at $1,100,000. The community offers a 24-hour guard gated entrance. From the Chisholm Trail Parkway, exit Oakmont west, turn south onto Bryant Irvin, and right onto Mira Vista Blvd. For more information contact Jerry Taylor at 817-632-9471, email jerry@williamstrew.com or visit the website www.williamstrew.com
