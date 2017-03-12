Elevate Realty Group | Glen Rose

Randall Luna of Elevate Realty Group is pleased to present the luxury listing at 1970 County Road 321, priced $850,000. The property is an entertainer’s paradise that overlooks the lake, sprawling on over seven-acres of manicured live oaks.
The Mediterranean-style home boasts three bedrooms, three and one-half baths, 22-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, an open space living room, a five-car garage and lake views from every angle.
The spacious master bedroom has a fireplace and his-and-hers custom walk-in closets. The master bathroom is a spa-like retreat, with custom tile, a large shower and a spacious tub.
The home also comes with a large luxurious game room with its own kitchen, wet bar, and bath. With stone-tiled floors throughout, the home boasts modern design and efficiency.
There is a guest cottage on the property as well, that has three bedrooms and two baths; great for guests and family members to enjoy while visiting.
The back yard features a large salt water pool with a custom water slide, attached spa, water fall, stone grotto, and a swim-up pool bar, all overlooking the lake.
The spacious back patio affords space to see gorgeous lake views, swim in the resort-style pool, play on the basketball court, or enjoy the other manicured seven-acres on the property.
Call an Elevate agent at 817-736-5757 to view the home.
