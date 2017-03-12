Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Aledo

Located in a gated community in Aledo, the beautiful home at 101 McDavid Springs Drive sits on over three-acres of sprawling land with stunning views of nature. Soaring ceilings and natural light complement the well maintained four-bedroom, three and one-half bath home.
The kitchen features granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, double ovens, a farm sink, a large granite island with prep sink, decorative lighting, and built-in cabinet hutch. The kitchen opens up to the family room with a large stone fire place.
The master suite is located downstairs with a large en suite with a separate oversized shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, a large walk-in closet, and decorative lighting. There is an additional bedroom downstairs with built-ins as well as a lovely office with a built-in desk and hutch.
Upstairs are two bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom complemented by a second family room or game room with ample storage.
The outdoor covered living space provides a tranquil escape, with a stone fireplace, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wired for a television, and ample room for a separate sitting area and dining area.
There is an oversized two-car garage with ample storage and room for a second refrigerator.
As a bonus, every room in the home has built-ins and crown molding. The home is offered at $699,000.
For additional information, contact Laura Ladner at 817-832-4732 or laura@burtladner.com or Suzanne Burt at 817-996-4838 or suzanne@burtladner.com.
