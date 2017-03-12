Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Possum Kingdom Lake

Sabrina Sparkman and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present 1792 Canyon Wren Loop located in the serene, gated community of The Hills above Possum Kingdom Lake. Spectacular, unobstructed views of the lake and hills are seen from the front of the house. The elegant cedar, brick and stone home has a winding asphalted road and sits hillside on approximately two-acres. In addition to being nestled among native foliage and trees, an additional fifty trees have been planted to create a park-like setting. The post beams inside and out, vaulted ceilings, and open concept living and dining areas create a wonderful atmosphere while entertaining large crowds.
Boasting just under 2,800 square-feet per the appraisal district, the hilltop custom home was built with meticulous attention to detail. An upscale finish out is seen throughout the residence with its three large bedrooms, three and one-half baths, and an extra upstairs bonus area. Each bedroom has its own private balcony or porch to boot.
The tranquil development, about 90 miles west of Fort Worth, combines spacious country living near the “Great Lake of Texas” while at the same time enjoying upscale amenities such as the community clubhouse with its gorgeous infinity swimming pool and fitness center that overlooks the Northeast side of the lake as well as the quiet, heavily treed community lake cabin with a nearby boat dock, boat launch and boat storage.
The home is open Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Sparkman at 817-637- 8835 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503- 4000 for a private tour.
