Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the newest listing at 7025 Saucon Valley Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s guarded, gated golf course community. Standing on a beautifully groomed lot, the traditional home is graced with gorgeous natural light throughout the house. With 4,454 square-feet of living space the impeccably maintained home features four bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms, two living rooms, and a study.
Inside, the high tray ceilings and arched walkways enhance the open floor plan. Adjacent to the main living room lies a spacious formal dining room that provides easy access to the kitchen through the butler’s pantry.
The charming gourmet kitchen showcases a full suite of stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, convection oven, kitchen island, and granite counter tops. An easy, open design flawlessly connects the kitchen to the breakfast room and living room where a wall of windows, custom built-ins, and cozy fireplace are featured.
A sun-filled master suite is complete with a comfortable sitting area and an incredible spa-like master bathroom with elegant slate flooring, soothing jetted tub, separate vanities, striking walk through shower, and a walk-in closet with large island.
Also located downstairs are two bedrooms, a study with French doors, and a utility room with planning desk and ample space for a second office. Upstairs, entertaining is easy in the grand living area with a wall of windows and a full wet bar. Additionally, a third guest bedroom and full bath are located upstairs.
The covered patio offers the serene beauty of the manicured gardens.
For more information, or a private showing call Moore at 817-517-4865, or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
Comments