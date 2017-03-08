Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Keller presents 8721 Limestone Drive, a nicely maintained, one-owner home within the Keller school district.
The two-story layout consists of three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a two-car garage, as well as two living areas and a large dining room.
The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
The oversized master is upstairs along with the secondary bedrooms and two full baths.
The home is price $178,000 and located close to schools, shopping and dining.
Call Judy Tapscott at 469-231-6655 to view the property.
