March 8, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Keller presents 8721 Limestone Drive, a nicely maintained, one-owner home within the Keller school district.

The two-story layout consists of three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a two-car garage, as well as two living areas and a large dining room.

The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The oversized master is upstairs along with the secondary bedrooms and two full baths.

The home is price $178,000 and located close to schools, shopping and dining.

Call Judy Tapscott at 469-231-6655 to view the property.

