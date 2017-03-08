Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Phuong Costa and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 350 Silverwood Circle, located in the Timarron subdivision and priced $689,900. The gorgeous, custom built home offers five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a lower gameroom/flex room as well as formals.
Upon entry, visitors notice the high ceilings allowing ample natural light. With its warm, yet modern colors, the updated luxury home features brand new hardwood floors throughout, new lighting, and fresh paint inside and out.
The large kitchen offers abundant cabinet and counter space, two pantries (one walk-in), granite counters, new stainless steel appliances and a mom’s desk.
The layout of the home has been remodeled to provide a new entrance that opens the formals to the family room and breakfast area. Natural light floods the family room and breakfast area with walls of windows, which showcase the new fountain and water feature that provides a calming sound.
A new stone fireplace and custom-built entertainment center make entertaining easy, with the newly built wine room that features ample storage and a new wine refrigerator.
The master bath has been updated with a brand new shower and fixtures, as well as new granite counters and sinks. Upstairs are three bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full bathrooms that have been updated with new granite counters and sinks.
Timarron offers amenities such as swimming pools, playgrounds, walking trails, tennis, basketball, and a fitness center.
