Williams Trew | Arlington

Corrine Hyman Quast at Williams Trew Real Estate is proud to present the beautiful Tudor home nestled on a heavily treed lot with a circle driveway at 7004 Ledbetter Road. The home presents is a rare opportunity to own 3.93-acres in the middle of Arlington with close proximity to 287 and I-20. The property has a 36- by 40-foot barn with seven horse stalls and tack room, and horses are allowed. The five-bedroom, three and one-half bath, two-car garage home has great entertaining spaces.
The entrance to the house leads to the living room which includes a wet bar. The living room focuses on a fireplace flanked by two sets of French doors that open to the patio, pool and hot tub. The family room also has a fireplace. The oversized kitchen has a large island and ample storage. Between the kitchen and dining room is a beautiful china hutch with lighted cabinets for display. The circular breakfast nook provides a tranquil dining experience overlooking the front yard. Off the master bedroom is a large balcony with a spiral staircase that showcases the lush yard.
The stately Tudor home is offered at $625,000. For a private showing, contact Hyman Quast at 817-862-4485 or corrine@williamstrew.com.
