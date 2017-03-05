Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Martha Williams and Williams Trew Real Estate are proud to offer the stunning townhome at 4729 Washburn Avenue with three bedrooms, and five and one-half baths. Meticulous attention to detail is apparent in the home, located a block from Rivercrest Country Club. In 2015, the current owners completely renovated the spaces. After an 18-month renovation process, most of the older systems were brought up to date with state of the art lighting systems, a new heating and air conditioning system, new steel doors opening out to the courtyard, and sound system controlled from a tablet.
The graceful entry with hardwood and marble inlay floors leads to the spacious living room which includes a dining area. The living room features a beautiful bird’s eye maple bar and open to the kitchen family room. There is a wall of cabinets with an abundance of storage. Off the family room is a private office that can be used as a television room or a separate dining room.
The master bedroom downstairs features smooth Venetian plaster walls, and a his-and-her bath with steam shower. The master overlooks the immaculate courtyard and spa complete with LED lights. Upstairs there are two private guest suites each with their own bath as well as another living area that could be a bedroom, playroom, or exercise room. The elevator from the kitchen leads to the second floor suite which could be the fourth bedroom and bath or a separate guest quarters. The flexible floor plan offers many options.
The home is offered for $2,495,000. Contact Williams at 817-570-9401 for more information or to schedule a private showing. For additional information, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.
