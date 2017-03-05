Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Alden Karotkin and Virginia Cook Realtors are excited to present 11300 Northview Drive. Gracious traditional living space blends beautifully with impressive updated features in the home. Just a short drive west of downtown Fort Worth, the two-story home offers over 3,700 square-feet of comfort and convenience.

The home sits on a large corner lot in Lost Creek Estates, offering an expansive backyard view of the Lost Creek Golf Course. An arrow-straight walkway guides guests across a well maintained front yard to a covered porch entryway. The adjacent golf course lot is also available, and is being sold separately.

Exceptional updates make the home move-in ready with fresh paint, plantation shutters, and wood-look tile throughout the first floor, along with newly installed carpet in the master bedroom.

The home has four generously sized bedrooms in a split arrangement, three full baths, and one half-bath. The first-floor master offers an inviting retreat with a private sitting area adjoining a study/workout room and a bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities and walk-in closet.

The chef will appreciate the home’s island kitchen and abundant work and storage space. The double oven, built-in microwave, and electric range make serving easy whether it is to the breakfast bar, the eat-in kitchen area, the formal dining area, or the distinctive outdoor living area.

The outdoor living area offers a covered patio with a fireplace and an in-ground swimming/diving pool that complements the soothing view of the golf course beyond. A spiral staircase to a second-story balcony provides access to additional outdoor living space and another exceptional view.

Offered at $449,000, contact Karotkin at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com and for more information, or visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13515389-11300-northview-drive-fort-worth-tx-76008.

