Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Alden Karotkin and Virginia Cook Realtors are excited to present 11300 Northview Drive. Gracious traditional living space blends beautifully with impressive updated features in the home. Just a short drive west of downtown Fort Worth, the two-story home offers over 3,700 square-feet of comfort and convenience.
The home sits on a large corner lot in Lost Creek Estates, offering an expansive backyard view of the Lost Creek Golf Course. An arrow-straight walkway guides guests across a well maintained front yard to a covered porch entryway. The adjacent golf course lot is also available, and is being sold separately.
Exceptional updates make the home move-in ready with fresh paint, plantation shutters, and wood-look tile throughout the first floor, along with newly installed carpet in the master bedroom.
The home has four generously sized bedrooms in a split arrangement, three full baths, and one half-bath. The first-floor master offers an inviting retreat with a private sitting area adjoining a study/workout room and a bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities and walk-in closet.
The chef will appreciate the home’s island kitchen and abundant work and storage space. The double oven, built-in microwave, and electric range make serving easy whether it is to the breakfast bar, the eat-in kitchen area, the formal dining area, or the distinctive outdoor living area.
The outdoor living area offers a covered patio with a fireplace and an in-ground swimming/diving pool that complements the soothing view of the golf course beyond. A spiral staircase to a second-story balcony provides access to additional outdoor living space and another exceptional view.
Offered at $449,000, contact Karotkin at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com and for more information, or visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13515389-11300-northview-drive-fort-worth-tx-76008.
Comments