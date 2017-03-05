Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to present the listing at 9572 Bella Terra in Montserrat, one of Fort Worth’s guarded, gated communities. Masterly designed, the home offers six bedrooms, eight full- and two half- bathrooms, four living areas, and a large motor court with six climate-controlled garage spaces and four additional covered spaces.
Traveling down the long circular drive and arriving at the home, visitors are wowed by the architectural detail of the stone exterior and manicured landscaping. Entering through double wrought iron doors, guests see the towering beamed ceilings, dramatic stacked stone fireplace, and stunning windows exposing natural light and exceptional views in the great room.
Adjacent to the great room, the kitchen features a suite of name-brand stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double oven, pot filler, granite counters, and an oversized center island.
The master suite impresses with an adjacent study, cozy fireplace, sitting area, and access to the patio. The master bathroom pampers with dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower.
Also located on the first floor are two guest suites and a completely private flex space with full bath and safe room that can be used as an office or mother-in-law suite. Moving upstairs, the grand game room features a full wet bar, adjoining media room, and access to a sprawling balcony. There are also three bedroom suites and two multi-functional living areas upstairs.
An outdoor kitchen and sunset views complement the backyard oasis that includes a pool with slide, grotto, sun deck, and infinity edge spa.
The home is open Sunday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Moore at 817-517-4865 for a private showing or visit http://LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
