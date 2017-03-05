Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

A breathtaking transformation has taken place in the unassuming 1960’s Ranch-style home home at 4316 Briarhaven Road. Located on the double cul-de-sac eastern end of Briarhaven Road, the expansive lot measures a commanding 140-feet in width.
The heavy, wide, solid plank wood front door leads to a stunning interior. The great room vaults to an impressive 12-feet and peaks at the central beam. The limestone faced woodburning fireplace is original to the house in its location. The back wall is floor-to-ceiling glass with a set of 8-foot doors that open onto the 800 square-foot wood and iron deck which cantilevers out over the property. The 7-inch Hickory wood flooring is laid on the diagonal and carries through most of the home. Smooth walls and surfaces are clothed in the 2016 color of the year, Simply White. Room sizes are generous, the lighting throughout is exceptional, wood windows are clad. Travertine, limestone and marble accentuate the bathrooms. The kitchen features fabulous appliances, great work surfaces, a farm sink, commercial gas range and a wall of glass.
The home is open Sunday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. It is offered at $950,000, and marketed by Catherine Taylor at Helen Painter Group Realtors. For a private viewing, call 817-975-0605.
