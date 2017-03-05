Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is proud to present the magnificent home at 3813 Hamilton Avenue, located in the historic Monticello Neighborhood. The traditional 4,909 square-foot home offers a triumph of bold yet eclectic decoration, a delightful mix of formal and informal spaces all with natural light and spectacular views, including an airy living room, a formal dining room, and a paneled second living/study.
The open floor plan encompasses five spacious bedrooms, three luxurious bathrooms and two half-bathrooms providing ample accommodation for family and guests.
The renovated master suite presents large windows and offers a private sitting area complete with custom built-in cabinetry for hundreds of novels, creating a tranquil space for reading or relaxation. The lavish en suite master bathroom is complete with spectacular flooring, a soaking tub, separate vanities, glass shower and two large, custom designed, walk-in closets.
For both casual living and grand-scale entertaining, the property hosts a variety of upscale amenities, including a private, serene back yard. The beautiful grounds have been landscaped with an abundance of mature trees, a large swimming pool with a custom water feature and patio space for relaxing, dining and entertaining.
