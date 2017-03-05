Ebby Halliday Realtors | Bedford

The Dan Combe Group at the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors is proud to present the home at 3312 Channing Lane for $475,000. Located in the heart of the D/FW metroplex between Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton, the city of Bedford is well-positioned to get home from work in a flash, or commute to D/FW International Airport in a matter of minutes. The curb-appeal for the spacious brick home of about 3,467 square-foot, built in 1985, boasts both a two-car and three-car garage, for a total capacity of five garage spaces. There’s a circle driveway in front or the gated driveway on the side. The oversized laundry room has space for an extra refrigerator or freezer, or owners can utilize the extra space as a mudroom for the kids.
The swimming pool oasis, complete with an architect-inspired garage that doubles as a party-room or cabana. Just roll up the doors and the garage becomes a pool-house, ready to entertain guests on the brick-floored party room. The home also offers an oversized downstairs master suite with a separate tub and shower, double vanities and more. Downstairs is an additional half-bath to serve the pool or garage.
Upstairs the game room is fitted with an extra refrigerator and sink for the wet bar, and a second stairway in the back for additional access while entertaining company. There are three and one-half bathrooms- two being upstairs and one and one-half downstairs. The gas logs currently in the oversized family room fireplace can be replaced with real wood logs. The back yard has board-on-board wood fencing for privacy.
Appointments are required. Call or text The Dan Combe Group at the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors at 817-800-0007 to schedule a private showing.
Comments