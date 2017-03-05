Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

The home at 904 Wentwood Drive is located in the Timarron community. The $35,000 landscaping package that was completed in 2008 will be the first upgrade noticed. An additional $22,000 in updates are evident in the pool area, which includes three rock waterfalls, and a pebbled pool finish. The landscaping frames the pool with large palm trees.
The welcoming entry has updated wood flooring, and the stair railing has been updated with wrought iron. The office/study has French doors and wonderful windows. The home has a great flow and openness. The kitchen, breakfast room and great room are all open. The kitchen floor and backsplash was upgraded along with the granite counter tops. The private master suite, located on the first floor, and the master bath were totally updated in 2011 to include double vanities, an air jet tub, and over-sized shower. As an added bonus, there’s a split secondary bedroom with bath on the first floor.
On the second floor, an open loft area affords many uses. Two split bedrooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath are upstairs, as is a bonus room that has many uses- craft room, media room, or game room.
The home, open Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., is listed at $650,000.00. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call RaDonna Wint at 817-721-9678.
Comments