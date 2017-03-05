Ebby Halliday Realtors | Crowley

The home at 4408 Lugano Terrace is within the beautiful master-planned community of Summer Creek Ranch. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, the well-appointed home has four bedrooms, and two baths within the approximate 2,043 square-foot layout. The elongated entry way leads into the living room, which is spacious and bathed in sunlight. The kitchen is open to the living area. Beautiful granite counters and an island/breakfast bar and serving area provide a great space for prepping meals for guests. The deluxe gourmet kitchen also features stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, ample cabinet space and a large walk-in pantry. Nearby, the formal dining could double as a formal living area.
Access is gained to the large master through French doors. The luxurious master bath features a glass and travertine enclosed shower and large garden tub. Three bedrooms are separated and near the rear of the home, central to an additional full bath.
Designer touches, such as rich wood floors and arched accent walls and entrances, are found throughout the charming home. Special features include a sizeable three-car garage, and large back yard enjoyed from the extended patio. The home is also energy efficient with Low E, dual pane windows, radiant barrier, attic fan and tankless water heater.
There are multiple community pools with water features and slides, walking trails and playground. The home is offered at $259,000 by Julie Owens of Ebby Halliday Realtors. Contact Owens at 817-307-8050 for a showing or visit www.4408Lugano.Ebby.com for more information.
