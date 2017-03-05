Ebby Halliday Realtors | Dalworthington Gardens

Ebby Halliday Realtors and Michael Cunningham offer the carefully designed, highly customized home at 2807 Katherine Court in Dalworthington Gardens. The home features extraordinary country French-inspired décor throughout. A majestic elevation on a sweeping half-acre includes a circle drive, porte-cochere and incredible landscaping. Inside, soft arches repeat throughout the home, from the entry way to the foyer and all the way to the outdoors. Incredible milled woodwork accents each room, along with wood encased windows in the breakfast room.
On the first level of the home, all main living areas are open for entertaining. The elegant banquet-sized formal dining is set off with a breathtaking crystal chandelier to the right of the entry and to the left is a comfortable greeting room for guests.
The kitchen has a sweeping bar, a unique island with a hand forged island light fixture, high-end refrigerator and commercial gas range. Slate floors, granite counters and rich solid wood cabinetry complete the space.
A guest suite can be found on the front of the residence along with a large full bath.
Privacy abounds in the master suite complete with a large relaxing area before entering the highly vaulted ceiling accented with European-inspired beams. The dressing area features necessary essentials at a grand level.
Upstairs offers one additional sleeping quarter and large office space with built-ins.
Double doors open to the picturesque back yard. Evenings can be enjoyed from several patios with a multi-level cascading picturesque waterfall.
The home is being marketed at $885,000. Contact Cunningham at 817-654-8445 for a private tour or visit 2807Katherine.Ebby.com to view pictures.
