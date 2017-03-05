Ebby Halliday Realtors | Mansfield

Fabulous design and detail abound in the home at 1104 Ravenna Street, in the Woodland Estates neighborhood. Kathy Lakatta and Ebby Halliday Realtors are marketing the home at $360,000. The unique residence offers a great floor plan with a one-story feel, while the game room and media room are upstairs.
Beautiful landscaping along with the unique exterior design of rock and stone focus immediate attention on the residence. Upon entering, the study with French doors to the right and the oversized formal dining room to the left give a feel of comfort. The kitchen is large with solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and island with large breakfast bar. A large eating area is adjacent to the kitchen and offers ample space for large gatherings. The master suite is on the back side of the home for privacy, capturing views of the outdoor landscape. The bath is appointed with bronze fixtures, a large soaking tub, a separate shower and vanities. The closet has ample room for two.
The large living room separates the secondary bedrooms. Opposite the master bedroom is a mother in-law suite with a private bath. Toward the front of the home are two additional bedrooms with a shared bath. Upstairs features a game room, a media room and a half-bath.
The neighborhood features near-by schools and is centrally located in Mansfield. The home will be open Sunday, March 5 from 2 - 4 p.m. For a private showing, contact Lakatta at 817-905-3229 or visit 1104Ravenna.ebby.com for additional information and photographs.
