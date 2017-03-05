Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Real Estate

Karla and Tonya Krizenesky and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present 701 Avignon Trail, located on a corner lot in the gated community of Villas of Stone Glen, a maintenance-free, 55-plus, active-adult community.

The stunning one-story home features granite counters, hardwood floors, and an extra-large garage with storage area. the well-maintained home features an elegant wrought iron front door. The foyer has a tray ceiling and opens to the front bedroom and a full bath. Just beyond the foyer is a quiet study with 12-lite French doors.

In the heart of the home, cathedral ceilings highlight the light and bright, open floor plan and a wall of windows overlook the back yard. Beautiful, built-in cabinets anchor the stone, gas fireplace in the living area.

Open to the living area, the kitchen features a granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top, large pantry, and skylights to let in natural light.

The master suite overlooks the back yard and offers an over-sized walk-in shower, his-and-her vanities, and large walk-in closet.

With an extra door from the master closet, the utility room offers a full size washer and dryer area, room for a refrigerator, sink, cabinets and counter space.

The back yard has a covered patio and extended courtyard, with ceiling fan and gas hook up for a grill, and wrought iron fencing, with doggy bars adjacent to the green area.

The homeowners’ association includes front- and backyard maintenance and full use of facilities. Included in the clubhouse are a gathering space, full kitchen, work-out area, and resort-style pool with outdoor living space.

The home is priced $375,000. For additional information, call the Krizenesky Team at 817-421-8565. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.

