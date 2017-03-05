Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Real Estate

Nestled in the popular Ridglea area, the home at 6454 Floyd Drive offers about 3,264 square-feet of elevated, tranquil living. Built in 1952, the vintage beauty has been recently updated with elegant modern charm and care. The home boasts two living areas, hand-scraped hardwood floors, and a mudroom. Sparkling stainless steel appliances complement the granite counter tops while marble elevates the oversized eat-in island in the open concept kitchen. Outside, the meticulous manicured landscape is surrounded by mature trees, a covered patio, tree lights, and fire pit to create a fantastic outdoor living space. The home is just minutes from the Ridglea Country Club and TCU.

For more information contact Realtor Cindy Young with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-333-7469, or call the office at 817-276-2200. Visit www.CindyYoungHomes.com for more information.

