Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Possum Kingdom Lake

Sabrina Sparkman and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present 3703 Koko Road, located in Caddo, Texas near Possum Kingdom State Park. The home is a fantastic upscale vacation or rental lake home with spectacular views of Possum Kingdom Lake.
The lovely home is custom built with an open concept kitchen, living area and a large breakfast bar and enjoys spacious living with amazing views from the walls of windows in the main room. The almost 2,500 square-foot home (per tax records) has four bedrooms, including a big bunkroom on the second floor which would easily sleep extra guests.
Enjoy sitting on the wide porches surrounded by native landscaping and a serene deck out front to watch the lake happenings. The fabulous dock is sure to provide for days and evenings of endless fun in the sun and stars.
Possum Kingdom Lake is affectionately called the “Great Lake of Texas” and oftentimes called “the best kept secret in Texas.” There are many annual community lake happenings including the international Red Bull Cliff Diving at Hells Gate, the Mardi Gras parade and the Shrimp Fest in the spring, and the renowned Possum Fest Cook-off Contest and silent and live auction event in the fall.
The income-producing property is listed on VRBO and is rented out often as a desirable rental home on Possum Kingdom Lake. Contact Sparkman at 817-637-8835 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 8187-503-4000 for more information.
