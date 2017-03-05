Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Beth Caraway of Burt • Ladner Real Estate is proud to present 417 N. Bailey Avenue, within the Crestwood neighborhood. The one-of-a-kind, classically-inspired home is beautifully tucked into nearly three-quarters of an acre in the heart of westside Fort Worth. It features a sparkling swimming pool, entertaining deck, guest house, pool bath and lush back yard creating a spectacular park-like setting.
The exceptional custom estate is distinguished by its detailed craftsmanship and impeccable design as is evident in the high ceilings and thick crown molding. An entertainer’s dream with light-filled rooms that look out to the idyllic back yard. The owner’s careful supervision of the property can be observed through the protected towering trees and stunningly landscaped grounds.
The master suite boasts a beautiful sitting area with fireplace, and his-and-her bathrooms and closets. The upstairs also offers three large bedrooms, with one of them having the versatility to be a gameroom, two full baths, laundry room, and small landing.
The home includes 5,640 square feet with four bedrooms, four and one-half baths, an open-concept formal living room and dining room, card area, expansive wet bar/butler’s pantry, library/study/den and elegant country kitchen with a large-scale island and eat-in breakfast room.
In addition, there is a 2,000-plus square-foot finished basement with half bath, ideal for a media room, home gym or wine cellar, extra storage, a 564 square-foot guest house, and a spacious custom-built greenhouse.
The home is priced $1,799,000. Contact Caraway at 817-996-9804 or bcaraway@burtladner.com for a private showing.
Comments