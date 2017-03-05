Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Westlake

Recognized as a Gold Level Scenic City by the Scenic City Certification Program, the town of Westlake is a beautiful and unique community where magnificent homes rest on rolling hills that were once verdant ranchland. Another factor that draws families to the area is the Westlake Academy, a city-run, public charter school with an International Baccalaureate program. To learn more about the neighborhood and homes in the area, visit briggsfreeman.com.
Guests can flow easily through the covered outdoor entertaining areas and private courtyards of the beautifully appointed home at 2029 Valencia Cove. Sounds from outdoor water features can float inside as guests circulate between indoor and outdoor living areas. A fully appointed wet bar and fireplace allow mingling. The home is situated on nearly an acre in the gated community of Granada. Positioned at the highest elevation, the relaxing sunsets are breathtaking inside and out. The 1,500 bottle chilled wine room and soaring ceilings are impressive features in the home, listed by Gabriella Miller for $2,388,000.
Located in the guard gated golf community of Vaquero, the home at 1509 Post Oak Place sits on a 0.74-acre lot with a private entry courtyard leading to the main entrance into a light filled foyer. A spacious open floor plan features a large kitchen adjacent to the family room with a stone fireplace and rustic exposed ceiling beams. Dual islands in the kitchen provide ample entertaining space and have hammered copper sinks and built-in dishwashers. The brick floored casual dining room has an adjacent wine room with wrought iron doors. The private master suite is located in a separate wing with an elegant bath, dual closets and a wood paneled office. The home is listed by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley for $2,695,000.
