Williams Trew | Possum Kingdom Lake

A variety of homes are available for every taste and budget at Possum Kingdom Lake, from an easy-care, cost-efficient, lakefront condo at 1655 Cedar Crest Loop, #C3 to a 5,447 square-foot, luxurious, lakefront home on a large lot with private boat docks, and a spectacular view at 2193 Trail Ridge Road on The Peninsula. More lakefront properties with gorgeous views and private boat docks include 1923 Buck Run on The Peninsula and 1007 N. Mesquite Ridge in Gaines Bend. Lake getaways with boat docks on a peaceful cove include 1048 Bluff Creek Drive and 2024 Bluff Creek Drive in Sportsman's World.
The Harbor, a subdivision full of beautiful water features and amenities, features a variety of homes within the secure, gated community such as a lovely, low-maintenance, waterfront townhouse at 2014 Chapel Ridge, a gorgeous 4,728 square-foot, lakefront veranda at 2141 Century Oak, and a beautifully rustic, fully-furnished, waterfront cabin at 1170 Falls Creek Drive.
The majestic views and privacy in The Ranch are available at the home at 1230 Plateau Place, a year-round mountain home at the lake, and 1061 Paradise Point is a spacious, one-of-kind, lakefront property with a spectacular view from every room.
Golf enthusiasts will enjoy the spacious home at 280 Bay Hill Drive on Hole Seven of the championship Cliffs golf course. The Cliffs is another amenity-rich subdivision with a marina, restaurant and bar, spa and fitness center.
The variety of build sites available parallels the variety of homes, with an ample choice of local builders. Contact Kathy Lanpher at Williams Trew at 214-215-1155 or Kathy.Lanpher@WilliamsTrew.com or visit http://www.WilliamsTrewLakefront.com for more information.
