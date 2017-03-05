Alexander Chandler Realty | Mira Vista

Tami Ellis with Alexander Chandler Realty proudly presents 6108 Annandale Drive in the gated community of Mira Vista.
Located on a cul-de-sac, a circular driveway with lush landscaping and mature oak trees welcomes visitors to the stately home. The one-owner home features distinct details such as a guest quarters, four living areas, a study, exercise room, craft room, toy room, television/media room, indoor sauna, cedar and accessory closets. Other features include three zoned heating and air conditioning units, two tankless water heaters, a water softener, a four-car garage, sprinkler system, electronic gate across driveway and a swimming pool.
The entrance is a two-story foyer with double cascading staircases, with a formal living room to the right and formal dining to the left, both with wood flooring and two-inch wood blinds. The family living area has a wall of windows with two-inch wood blinds, a fireplace with gas logs flanked by bookshelves, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and 18-inch ceramic tile flooring.
The large open kitchen has a breakfast area, built-in desk, stainless steel double oven, gas cooktop with downdraft vent and built-in refrigerator. Other features include a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, bar seating for six, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, 18-inch ceramic tile flooring, and an island with electricity, vegetable sink and disposal.
The secluded master suite has a tray ceiling and fan. The master bathroom enjoys slate flooring, glass block shower with body sprays, jetted tub, sauna (wet or dry), bidet, a large walk-in closet with a cedar closet and accessory closet.
The exercise room has walls of mirrors, ceiling fans, and many windows for natural light. The study features wood flooring, two-inch wood blinds, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a coffered ceiling. Guest quarters complete the area with separate living, dining, kitchenette, bedroom, and bath.
Upstairs has a media room with kitchenette, craft room, toy room, and three bedrooms with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a Hollywood bath.
The back yard has a covered patio, eight-foot diving pool with rock waterfall, hot tub, , Asian garden with fountain, and an herb garden.
