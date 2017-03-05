Real Estate

March 5, 2017 12:00 AM

Alexander Chandler Realty | Mira Vista

Tami Ellis with Alexander Chandler Realty proudly presents 6108 Annandale Drive in the gated community of Mira Vista.

Located on a cul-de-sac, a circular driveway with lush landscaping and mature oak trees welcomes visitors to the stately home. The one-owner home features distinct details such as a guest quarters, four living areas, a study, exercise room, craft room, toy room, television/media room, indoor sauna, cedar and accessory closets. Other features include three zoned heating and air conditioning units, two tankless water heaters, a water softener, a four-car garage, sprinkler system, electronic gate across driveway and a swimming pool.

The entrance is a two-story foyer with double cascading staircases, with a formal living room to the right and formal dining to the left, both with wood flooring and two-inch wood blinds. The family living area has a wall of windows with two-inch wood blinds, a fireplace with gas logs flanked by bookshelves, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and 18-inch ceramic tile flooring.

The large open kitchen has a breakfast area, built-in desk, stainless steel double oven, gas cooktop with downdraft vent and built-in refrigerator. Other features include a walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, bar seating for six, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, 18-inch ceramic tile flooring, and an island with electricity, vegetable sink and disposal.

The secluded master suite has a tray ceiling and fan. The master bathroom enjoys slate flooring, glass block shower with body sprays, jetted tub, sauna (wet or dry), bidet, a large walk-in closet with a cedar closet and accessory closet.

The exercise room has walls of mirrors, ceiling fans, and many windows for natural light. The study features wood flooring, two-inch wood blinds, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and a coffered ceiling. Guest quarters complete the area with separate living, dining, kitchenette, bedroom, and bath.

Upstairs has a media room with kitchenette, craft room, toy room, and three bedrooms with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, and a Hollywood bath.

The back yard has a covered patio, eight-foot diving pool with rock waterfall, hot tub, , Asian garden with fountain, and an herb garden.

For more information contact Ellis at 817-456-7391. View the walking virtual tour, 3D floorplan, and pictures at www.AlexanderChandler.com.

Related content

Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos